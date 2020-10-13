With the IPL mid-season transfer window opening after all franchises have played seven games, a lot of interesting moves could be on the offing. With Bhuvneshwar Kumar pulling out of the tournament, Sunrisers Hyderabad could look at a like for like replacement. If that is the case, Josh Hazlewood – who is with the Chennai Super Kings – could be looked at as a potential replacement.

Not just Hazlewood, KKR’s Lockie Ferguson could be another potential frontrunner. He has hardly had a role to play at the Knight Riders – who have a strong Indian heavy-bowling unit.

Josh Hazlewood: He is tall, will extract bounce if necessary, and will keep hitting those good lines and lengths like Bhuvi. He could also start with the new ball and has recently added more changeups to his arsenal.

Lockie Ferguson: He is a wicket-taking option and bowls fast. He can also use the new ball and bowls well at the backend. He could also potentially replace Bhuvi – who picked up an injury during the tournament.

Currently, the Hyderabad franchise has fired with the bat but have not been good at the backend and hence find themselves in the lower half of the points table at the midway point. Also, heavy reliance on Rashid Khan has not helped. Maybe the two senior pros could change things at the Hyderabad camp.

IPL 2020: All players eligible for mid-season transfer

Mumbai Indians: Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh

Chennai Super Kings: KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Kings XI Punjab: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mandeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals: Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomroor, Shashank Singh, David Miller

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav