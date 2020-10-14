With all the speculation around Ajinkya Rahane and his possibilities of joining Chennai Super Kings during the IPL mid-season transfer, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan took on the question and said that CSK has not thought on those lines and have not zeroed in on any player as of now. He also said that CSK plans to continue with the same squad.

“CSK has never brought or released players in the mid-season transfer window and we have honestly not even gone through the rules and regulations that come into play if we are looking at a transfer. We are not looking at any player,” CSK CEO told ANI.

Admitting that sending a player to a different franchise could affect the team in a big way, Viswanathan said that players are picked, even if the player is not the first choice with a thought in mind.

“It is a competition after all and I don’t think anyone would want to loan players to another franchise. Some might be playing and others might not, but all players are picked at the auction with numerous plans in mind and for different situations that might arise during the course of the tournament. You do not go in with just Plan A. You have an A, B, C and D,” Viswanathan said.

From Ajinkya Rahane to Chris Gayle and Mujeeb Ur Rahman would be available for other franchises as they have played two or fewer than two matches.

The transfer window opened yesterday for a period of five days.

IPL 2020: All players eligible for mid-season transfer

Mumbai Indians: Aditya Tare, Anukul Roy, Mitchell McClenaghan, Chris Lynn, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Saurabh Tiwary, Mohsin Khan, Digvijay Deshmukh, Prince Balwant Rai, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jayant Yadav, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh

Chennai Super Kings: KM Asif, Imran Tahir, Narayan Jagadeesan, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Monu Kumar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur, R Sai Kishore, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals: Ajinkya Rahane, Keemo Paul, Sandeep Lamicchane, Alex Carey, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Ishant Sharma, Lalit Yadav, Daniel Sams, Tushar Deshpande, Mohit Sharma.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Shreevats Goswami, Siddharth Kaul, Wriddhiman Saha, Vijay Shankar, Virat Singh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabien Allen, Sanjay Yadav, Basil Thampi, Billy Stanlake, Mohammad Nabi, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem

Kings XI Punjab: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Murugan Ashwin, Deepak Hooda, Ishan Porel, Chris Jordan, Simran Singh, Tajinder Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkhande, Krishnappa Gowtham, Hardus Viljoen, Chris Gayle, Harpreet Brar, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mandeep Singh

Kolkata Knight Riders: Tom Banton, Nikhil Naik, Ali Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Rinku Singh, Sandeep Warrier, Siddhesh Lad, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Lockie Ferguson

Rajasthan Royals: Varun Aaron, Kartik Tyagi, Oshane Thomas, Aniruddha Joshi, Andrew Tye, Akash Singh, Anuj Rawat, Yashaswi Jaiswal, Mayank Markande, Ankit Rajpoot, Manan Vohra, Mahipal Lomroor, Shashank Singh, David Miller

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Chris Morris, Dale Steyn, Shahbaz Ahmed, Pavan Deshpande, Adam Zampa, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Umesh Yadav