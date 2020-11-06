In the unfortunate series of events, RCB batsman Moeen Ali departed on a ‘golden duck’ off a free-hit delivery in the eliminator against SRH on Friday. In 11th over of the game, Moeen came out to bat after Aaron Finch’s departure but his stay didn’t last long in the middle.

Left-arm spinner Shahbaz Nadeem bowled a no-ball to AB de Villiers on the fourth delivery. The former Proteas skipper took a single and gave a strike to Moeen who got the chance to face the free-hit delivery. The southpaw drove the ball through extra cover where spin wizard Rashid Khan stopped the ball and with a quick throw he got rid of Moeen.

The fans on Twitter trolled Moeen after his dismissal as Afghanistan’s Rashid Khan got all the praise for his extraordinary fielding.

Earlier, put in to bat, RCB were off to a poor start with skipper Virat Kohli, who decided to open the innings in the do-or-die game, fell cheaply on 6. Devdutt Padikkal also joined the skipper in the dug-out early. Interestingly it was West Indies pacer Jason Holder who dismissed both of them.

Aaron Finch then tried to rebuild the RCB innings alongside AB de Villiers with a 41-run stand, but the Aussie batsman then threw away his wicket against Nadeem.

Meanwhile, earlier, Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL Eliminator here on Friday.

RCB made four changes in their playing eleven with Chris Morris, Josh Phillipe, Isuru Udana and Shahbaz Ahmed being replaced by Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Moeen Ali and Navdeep Saini.

Wriddhiman Shah made way for Sreevats Goswami in the only change for SRH.

Warner revealed that the dew factor was the reason behind his decision to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

“We will bowl first. Dew could play an effect, the last couple of games say so. But the wicket will not change a lot. We are under no pressure, it already started a couple of games back. Unfortunately, Saha misses out with an injury, Goswami replaces him. The trophy means a lot for us, the owners and the fans back home,” Warner said during the toss.