CSK skipper MS Dhoni has equaled Suresh Raina on Friday to become the most-capped IPL player in the history of the tournament. The 39-year old equaled Raina’s record and became the most-capped player in IPL with 193 caps. CSK lock horns with Delhi Capitals and will look to get back to winning ways after their loss against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah. As Dhoni walked out for the toss, he became the joint most-capped player.

CSK won the toss and going by the trend of the tournament in UAE, Dhoni opted to field first.

Dhoni – who announced his international retirement recently – has been leading CSK since the start of IPL in 2008. And he has led CSK to the title on three occasions.

MSD has amassed 4461* runs in 193* IPL matches, at a phenomenal strike rate of 137.94 and recently became the only skipper to have lead his franchise to 100 wins as a skipper.

CSK has made one change for the match as they have got in Australia’s Josh Hazlewood. The Capitals will be high on confidence after their win in the Super Over against Kings XI Punjab.

Teams:

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Kagiso Rabada, Amit Mishra, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan

Chennai Super Kings (Playing XI): Murali Vijay, Shane Watson, Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni(w/c), Sam Curran, Ravindra Jadeja, Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla