Be it Australia, England, or UAE – MS Dhoni has a fan following which cannot be compared with any other player in the world. Despite the pandemic, fans gathered in huge numbers outside the stadium to get a glimpse of Dhoni.

And on seeing Dhoni wave at the fans, they started shouting ‘Dhoni, Dhoni’. It is incredible to see the kind of fanbase he still enjoys, despite having not played a game for 18 months.

Here is the video that is going viral:

The love and fan following for this wonderfull human @msdhoni unbelievable#whistlepodu pic.twitter.com/7VBfCwgJDt Russell (@russcsk) September 4, 2020

In the past as well, we have seen fans breaching security and entering the ground to touch Dhoni’s feet.

Dhoni looked relaxed in the nets as he faced Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla. Eyes would be on the 39-year old to see how good he still is, as he has recently announced his international retirement, shocking his fans.

Meanwhile, after Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh has also pulled out of the tournament, citing ‘personal reasons’. CSK – as a franchise has gone through a lot last week – from players testing positive for COVID to players pulling out. It would be interesting to see how they bounce back and start the new season.

IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19, but BCCI is yet to announce the fixtures. Three venues will be used for the tournament in a bid to minimise the travel of players due to safety reasons amid the pandemic.

CSK has become the last team to start training with two weeks left to go for the start of the tournament.