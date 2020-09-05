Be it Australia, England, or UAE - MS Dhoni has a fan following which cannot be compared with any other player in the world. Despite the pandemic, fans gathered in huge numbers outside the stadium to get a glimpse of Dhoni. <p></p> <p></p>And on seeing Dhoni wave at the fans, they started shouting 'Dhoni, Dhoni'. It is incredible to see the kind of fanbase he still enjoys, despite having not played a game for 18 months. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video that is going viral: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="ta">&#x1f4fd;&#xfe0f; <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ThalaDhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ThalaDhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Thala?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Thala</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Csk?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Csk</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellove</a> <a href="https://t.co/9d7yscVqCz">pic.twitter.com/9d7yscVqCz</a></p> <p></p> Saravanan Hari &#x1f49b;&#x1f981;&#x1f3cf; (@CricSuperFan) <a href="https://twitter.com/CricSuperFan/status/1301958024295264256?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The love and fan following for this wonderfull human <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> unbelievable#whistlepodu <a href="https://t.co/7VBfCwgJDt">pic.twitter.com/7VBfCwgJDt</a></p> <p></p> Russell (@russcsk) <a href="https://twitter.com/russcsk/status/1301941329413517325?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 4, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In the past as well, we have seen fans breaching security and entering the ground to touch Dhoni's feet. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni looked relaxed in the nets as he faced Ravindra Jadeja and Piyush Chawla. Eyes would be on the 39-year old to see how good he still is, as he has recently announced his international retirement, shocking his fans. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, after Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh has also pulled out of the tournament, citing 'personal reasons'. CSK - as a franchise has gone through a lot last week - from players testing positive for COVID to players pulling out. It would be interesting to see how they bounce back and start the new season. <p></p> <p></p>IPL 13 is scheduled to start from September 19, but BCCI is yet to announce the fixtures. Three venues will be used for the tournament in a bid to minimise the travel of players due to safety reasons amid the pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>CSK has become the last team to start training with two weeks left to go for the start of the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp;