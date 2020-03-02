The wait is finally over for all the Mahendra Singh Dhoni fans around the world as he is back to where he belongs - on a cricket pitch. After nearly an eight-month sabbatical from the game, Dhoni walked down towards the 22-yard strip of M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday evening. The CSK skipper hit the nets to kick-start his preparations for the upcoming edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), beginning March 29. <p></p> <p></p>Chennai Super Kings' official Twitter handle shared a video of Dhoni taking his guard with the crowd in the background chanting his name vociferously. "A grand waltz to take guard! #StartTheWhistles #SuperTraining," CSK tweeted. The 38-year-old stalwart obliged his fans with some lusty blows during the net session. <p></p> <p></p><strong>WATCH VIDEO:</strong> <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">A grand waltz to take guard! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StartTheWhistles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StartTheWhistles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/SuperTraining?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#SuperTraining</a> &#x1f981;&#x1f49b; <a href="https://t.co/tQbDqqnmT2">pic.twitter.com/tQbDqqnmT2</a></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1234487950274023426?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 2, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni returned to training amid never-ending speculation on his career, which has been on hold since last year's ICC Cricket ODI World Cup. The talismanic wicket-keeper batsman, who led India to two world titles, got down to work with some other team members. CSK's full camp will begin on March 19. <p></p> <p></p>After jogging around for a while and doing some stretching, Dhoni put on his pads and launched a few big hits in his trademark style. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni has not played since the World Cup semifinal loss to New Zealand last year and has maintained a stoic silence on what his next move would be. He was dropped from the BCCI's list of centrally contracted players in January. <p></p> <p></p>Among other CSK players who were part of the training on Monday were Ambati Rayudu, Murali Vijay, new recruit Piyush Chawla, Karn Sharma and local boys R Sai Kishore and N Jagadeesan. <p></p> <p></p>This year's IPL begins with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29. <p></p> <p></p>The three-time IPL champions had picked up veteran leggie Chawla, Australian pacer Josh Hazelwood, England all-rounder Sam Curran and left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore during the players' auction held in December last year.