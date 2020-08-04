Suresh Raina – who is one of the top run-getters in the history of the Indian Premier League – said that skipper MS Dhoni has been practising hard at home during the pandemic and everyone else should be doing the same to be ready for IPL 13 in UAE.

“I have been speaking to a lot of the players, everything has been planned. Deepak Chahar has been playing and MS Dhoni is also training hard at his home. Everyone has to do it because this game requires lot of fitness, lot of commitment,” he said during an interview on Star Sports Cricket Connected.

Being in a state of lockdown for the last 4-5 months, Raina admitted he is looking forward to playing the tournament in the UAE and is excited about it.

“We are going to have a camp. We have lots to do, we are going there I think 18-20 days before. It is good to go early because IPL is coming and we have been under lockdown for 4-5 months. So, it is good to be there before IPL and it is going to be exciting,” Raina added.

Raina has been practising with Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant in Ghaziabad during the pandemic and said that both of them are timing the ball well. He also praised Mohammed Shami and Piyush Chawla for the way they have been training.

“I have been practising with Rishabh Pant. He was hitting the ball very well. Then I had a net with Shami. All bowlers have been coming here and practising. Piyush Chawla also came, he bowled really well.