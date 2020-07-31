Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are planning to leave for Dubai for the upcoming season of IPL on August 10, much before other franchises, according to a report. However, the delay on BCCI’s part on preparing Standard Operation Procedures (SOP) could delay their departure.

“CSK have been proactive. They had informed the players to be ready to leave on August 10. But the delay in SOPs from the BCCI could push that back,” The Times of India quoted a source as saying.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are eyeing to leave by August 19-20 while the rest of the teams August 25.

All the eight teams will reportedly have to create their own bio-secure bubble in the UAE and additionally organise their respective camps before the September 19 start.

BCCI has started discussions with Emirates Airlines to arrange flights but a few franchises are looking at organising chartered flights, TOI reported.

An IPL governing council meeting is slated to be held this weekend where a number of issues will be discussed that includes finalising the schedule, handing over the SOPs among others.

There are also murmurs of limited the size of team squad which generally ranges anywhere between 25-28.

To ensure less crowding in dressing room, the franchises could be asked to prune their squad.

However, the teams will prefer to cut down on their non-playing staff rather than players.

“If at all there are directions on the squad strength, then the franchises would prefer to prune their non-playing staff. Some franchises will leave this decision to the coach and the team management. Ideally, if there is a cap then it should be on the entourage as a whole,” an unnamed franchise official was quoted as saying by TOI.