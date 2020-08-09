With 41 days to go for the thirteenth season of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, former Australian pacer Brett Lee has revealed why MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings would be favourites to win the tournament.

He said that with the temperatures in UAE soaring over 40 pitches in UAE, the pitch is bound to offer spin and CSK would love it as they have quality spinners in Imran Tahir, Ravindra Jadeja, Piyush Chawla and Mitchell Santner.

“It’s definitely right up there and that will definitely suit those wickets,” Lee said. “Recently, I’ve looked at the forecast of the next two or three weeks. It’s 40 degrees, plus the wickets will surely turn. Therefore, I feel CSK will feel a lot more at home. Imagine all those spinners getting big rips, big turn. I reckon they are definitely suited for this tournament and should definitely be favourites,” Brett Lee said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

Lee also feels the side has matured and experienced players which is always an asset.

“I reckon their strength is that their players are a bit more elderly, mature. They’ve got that youth coming through but they’ve got a lot of players who’ve been around a long, long time and I’d say that’s their greatest strength,” he added.

As per a report in The Times of India, the camp would start on August 14 and would last for a week. The report also adds that the franchise would leave for Dubai on August 21.

The IPL is set to start from September 19 and the final would be played on November 10. Three venues would be used for the tournament and coronavirus substitutes would be permitted.