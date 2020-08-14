IPL 2020: MS Dhoni, Other CSK Players Arrive In Chennai For Preparatory Camp

Former India skipper MS Dhoni and some of his Chennai Super Kings teammates arrived in Chennai on Friday (August 14) for a short training camp ahead of the IPL in UAE, where the World Cup-winning star will make his eagerly-awaited return to competitive cricket after a prolonged sabbatical. <p></p> <p></p>Apart from Dhoni, others who have reached the city for the week-long camp beginning on Saturday at the MA Chidambaram stadium are Suresh Raina, Deepak Chahar, Piyush Chawla and Kedar Jadhav. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">The Masketeers! <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StartTheWhistles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StartTheWhistles</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> ?? <a href="https://t.co/EP6Ww554S5">pic.twitter.com/EP6Ww554S5</a></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1294256060341968896?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 14, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>"Thirteen or 14 of the 16 Indian players will be part of the camp, including MS. Since they came after undergoing COVID-19 tests, their next test will be 72 hours before leaving for the UAE on August 21. They will start training from tomorrow," a CSK official said. <p></p> <p></p>The three-time IPL champions posted pictures of Dhoni and other players arriving in Chennai on their social media page. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="tl">Thala Dharisanam Reloaded! ???<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/StartTheWhistles?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#StartTheWhistles</a> <a href="https://t.co/Muk7MQyN85">pic.twitter.com/Muk7MQyN85</a></p> <p></p> Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL/status/1294231020644913154?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">August 14, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni has not played since India's semifinal exit from the ODI World Cup last year in July and his comeback is a highly anticipated sub-plot of this year's IPL, which starts on September 19. <p></p> <p></p>All the players, except all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja, are expected to participate in the camp. <p></p> <p></p>A CSK official said Jadeja would be missing training owing to personal reasons and would join the squad before its departure the tournament venue. <p></p> <p></p>All the players would be subjected to two tests here and only if they return negative for coronavirus, they would be allowed to fly to Dubai, the official added. <p></p> <p></p>The franchise has picked eight net bowlers from Tamil Nadu and they will also travel with the side to the UAE. <p></p> <p></p>The Dhoni-led CSK had organised a camp from March 2 ahead of the originally scheduled March 29 start of the event before it was suspended owing to the coronavirus pandemic. <p></p> <p></p>Dhoni had trained during that two-week camp which attracted a few thousand fans too. <p></p> <p></p>However, spectators will not be allowed inside the stadium to watch the CSK players train now. <p></p> <p></p>The CSK practice sessions have been fan magnets, attracting thousands in the past. <p></p> <p></p>(PTI)