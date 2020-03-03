Former India skipper and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has immense experience of the game and on Tuesday, during the CSK net session, he was seen passing on a tip or two to leg-spinner Piyush Chawla despite being a wicketkeeper himself.

In the 15 second video that surfaced on social space, Dhoni was seen speaking to Chawla while pointing at the pitch.

The 38-year-old seemed to be asking him about where he should pitch the ball.

Here is the video:

In the past as well, the World Cup-winning skipper has been spotted passing tips to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and pacer Deepak Chahar among others.

Thala, as he is popularly known, has not played a cricket match since India’s loss in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand.

He was also dropped from BCCI’s Central contract recently. With the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia, it would be interesting to see if Dhoni gets picked.

Meanwhile, the CSK skipper returned to training amid never-ending speculation on his career. The wicket-keeper batsman got down to work with some other team members. CSK’s full camp will begin on March 19.

After jogging around for a while and doing some stretching, Dhoni put on his pads and launched a few big hits in his trademark style.

This year’s IPL begins with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29.