Former India skipper and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has immense experience of the game and on Tuesday, during the CSK net session, he was seen passing on a tip or two to leg-spinner Piyush Chawla despite being a wicketkeeper himself. <p></p> <p></p>In the 15 second video that surfaced on social space, Dhoni was seen speaking to Chawla while pointing at the pitch. <p></p> <p></p>The 38-year-old seemed to be asking him about where he should pitch the ball. <p></p> <p></p>Here is the video: <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What do you think is being said in this cute exchange between Thala Dhoni and Piyush Chawla?&#x1f914;<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dhoni?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/WhistlePodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#WhistlePodu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Yellove?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Yellove</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/IPL2020?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#IPL2020</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/msdhoni?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@msdhoni</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChennaiIPL</a> <a href="https://t.co/xymwfFicva">pic.twitter.com/xymwfFicva</a></p> <p></p> MS Dhoni Fans Official (@msdfansofficial) <a href="https://twitter.com/msdfansofficial/status/1234789535893975040?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 3, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>In the past as well, the World Cup-winning skipper has been spotted passing tips to wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson and pacer Deepak Chahar among others. <p></p> <p></p>Thala, as he is popularly known, has not played a cricket match since India's loss in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand. <p></p> <p></p>He was also dropped from BCCI's Central contract recently. With the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia, it would be interesting to see if Dhoni gets picked. <p></p> <p></p>Meanwhile, the CSK skipper returned to training amid never-ending speculation on his career. The wicket-keeper batsman got down to work with some other team members. CSK's full camp will begin on March 19. <p></p> <p></p>After jogging around for a while and doing some stretching, Dhoni put on his pads and launched a few big hits in his trademark style. <p></p> <p></p>This year's IPL begins with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29.