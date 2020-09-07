Time and again former India captain MS Dhoni has won hearts with his street-smartness and his next-door boy attitude. Once again, he gave his fans a glimpse of that during CSK’s training session in Abu Dhabi on Sunday. It was a night training session, where Dhoni – who is known for his sharpness while opting for DRS – jokingly said ‘DRS nahi lenge, chinta mat kar’.

CSK was the last franchise to resume practice after two of their players and 13 members of the support staff tested positive for coronavirus. To add to CSK’s woes, two senior players in Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh have pulled out of the upcoming edition. While Ruturaj Gaikwad may replace Raina in the squad, Chawla may replace Harbhajan.

BCCI finally released the much-awaited IPL schedule, and as expected, Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Mumbai Indians in the tournament opener on September 19.