India batting legend and world cup winner Kris Srikkanth has heavily criticised Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni after his post-match remarks that the youngsters in his squad weren’t given chances as they didn’t show any spark.

CSK on Monday suffered their seventh defeat of the season which has put them on the brink of being eliminated from playoffs race now.

During the post-match presentation, when Dhoni was asked the reason behind him putting his trust on the veterans rather than giving chances to youngsters despite CSK’s average display, he argued they the spark to push the older guys out was missing.

But Srikkanth has thrashed all his argumens saying what spark did he see in Kedar Jadhav to have given him chances depsite repeated failures.

“I will never accept what Dhoni is saying about this process,” Srikkanth told Star Sports Tamil. “This process he keeps talking about is meaningless. You keep talking about process, process… but the process of selection itself is wrong.”

“What is Dhoni’s deal? He says (N) Jagadeesan (uncapped wicketkeeper-batsman) doesn’t have spark, but does ‘scooter’ Jadhav have that spark? This is ridiculous. I will not accept this answer today. All this talk of process, and Chennai’s tournament itself is over,” he added.

Jadhav has featured in eight matches so far while Jagadeesan has managed just one game.

CSK are at the bottom of the IPL points table and another defeat will all but end their chances of making the playoffs.

Srikkanth also questioned Piyush Chawla’s selection.

“Dhoni now says that since the pressure is off, he’ll give the youngsters a chance. Come on, yaar. I don’t understand this rubbish about the process at all. Karn Sharma at least took wickets. Chawla simply goes through the motions of bowling, coming on when the game is already lost. There is no doubt Dhoni is great, but I cannot agree with him or accept this,” he said.

Dhoni admitted this season CSK haven’t beeen at their best.

“Fair enough, this season we weren’t really there,” Dhoni had said.

“Also the youngsters, we didn’t see the spark to push the guys. But what this result has done is give those youngsters a chance in the rest of the tournament. Maybe going forward we bring them in and they play without pressure.” he added.