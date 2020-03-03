With three weeks to go for the Indian Premier League (IPL), former India skipper and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain MS Dhoni was back in the nets after an eight-month break from cricket on Monday evening at the M. Chinnaswamy stadium.

A few thousand fans turned up to watch their star bat in the nets. First, Dhoni did a little jog before putting on his pads and heading into the nets.

During his jog, a fan breached the security to get close to the two-time World Cup-winning captain.

During the net session, he looked like he had never taken a break from the game as he smashed two humongous sixes.

He took on a spinner and without moving out of his crease, he stood still and hit the ball towards the mid-wicket region as the ball sailed into the stands. For the second six, he danced down the track, reached the pitch of the ball and smashed it towards long-on, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

Here is the video:

The HELICOPTER SHOT 🚁that worth more than million dollars 😉😍 #Dhoni #Yellove #Csk . Waiting for March 29th just to see him as a LEADER! 😊😎 @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/ga2aF1mDnI Saravanan Hari 💛🦁🏏 (@CricSuperFan) March 3, 2020

This is the pre-season camp with MS Dhoni and it will go on till March 19.

Thala, as he is popularly known, has not played a cricket match since India’s loss in the 2019 ICC Cricket World Cup semi-finals against New Zealand. He was also dropped from BCCI’s Central contract recently. With the ICC T20 World Cup later this year in Australia, it would be interesting to see if Dhoni gets picked.

This year’s IPL begins with CSK taking on defending champions Mumbai Indians in Mumbai on March 29.