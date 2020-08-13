Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni – who had earlier in the day had undergone a coronavirus test in Ranchi – has tested negative for coronavirus and is set to join the Chennai Super Kings training camp in Chennai on August 14 ahead of IPL 13 in UAE. This would come in as a good piece of news for Dhoni fans, who would be eager to see him play cricket after a year and a half.

Earlier on Thursday, a team from private hospital, Gurunanak Hospital and Research Centre collected samples from Dhoni’s farmhouse on Ranchi Ring Road.

“We collected his samples today (Wednesday). The report is expected tonight,” Telegraph India quoted Dr. Pooja Sahai as saying.

IPL 13 is scheduled to begin from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10.

Meanwhile, CSK CEO Kasi Viswanathan has said Dhoni will probably continue to play and lead the franchise at least till 2022. “We don’t worry about him at all. Yes, we can expect MS Dhoni to be part of both (IPL 2020 and 2021) and probably for even the next year, 2022,” Viswanathan told India Today.

“I am getting updates through the media only, saying he has been training in Jharkhand in indoor nets. But we don’t have to worry about the skipper, boss. We don’t worry about him at all. He knows his responsibilities and he will take care of himself and the team,” he added.

Speculations are rife on Dhoni’s international future and before the coronavirus pandemic halted global cricket, IPL was being projected as the platform where he would launch his bid for India comeback.

With T20 World Cup postponed and IPL delayed, the uncertainty over his India career remains.