From passing tips to young cricketers to leading a normal life in Ranchi, former India captain MS Dhoni is arguably the most loved cricketer in the world. During CSK’s latest game against Delhi Capitals, Dhoni once again won hearts on social media with his gesture. The 39-year old helped Prithvi Shaw get rid of something in his eye that was bothering him while he was in the middle. The picture where Dhoni is helping young Shaw is going viral already.

Here is the moment:

Got something bothering you in the eye, Prithvi? MS Dhoni – Don’t worry, I have you covered 🙂🙂#Dream11IPL pic.twitter.com/OyelNC2MWj IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 25, 2020

Here is how fans reacted:

#PrithivShaw– Excellent Class innings from him,played his shots to perfection. Shikar Dhawan — Good innings. These two wickets from CSK has made them back to the game. Now responsibilities on Iyer and Pant.#CSKvDC #IPL2020 #IPL Irfan (@iam__irfan1) September 25, 2020

MS Dhoni a father figure to these young Indian stars Players’ Lounge (@PlayersLounge__) September 25, 2020

Good sprite of game ….this a healthy one among game SureshKumar (@LingeshAditya) September 25, 2020

This melted my heart, great sportsmanship. 🙃 Prince (@princemalik2000) September 25, 2020

Earlier, Dhoni – who became the joint most capped player with Raina in IPL – faced backlash after the last game that CSK lost. Fans questioned his negative tactics. Chasing 217 to win against the Rajasthan Royals, he walked into bat at No 7 and that is what upset fans.

Against the Capitals, CSK is chasing 176 to win and it would be interesting to see at what number Dhoni bats. Chawla was the pick of the bowlers for CSK as he picked up a couple of wickets for 32 runs in his four-overs spell. Shaw was the top-scorer with 64 off 43 balls.

This gesture would surely get CSK points in the Fair Play award.