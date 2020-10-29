Defending champions Mumbai Indians became the first team to officially seal a playoffs berth after Chennai beat Kolkata by six wickets on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. MI now has eight wins and are table-toppers currently, while all the other teams are yet to make the playoffs with a week to go for the group stage matches to complete. <p></p> <p></p>Chennai - who became the first team to be out of the playoffs race - played the perfect party-spoilers as they beat Kolkata. <p></p> <p></p>It was the perfect game for Chennai as young gun Ruturaj Gaikwad came to the part slamming consecutive fifties in the tournament. This will give confidence to CSK for the build-up to the next season.