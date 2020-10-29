Defending champions Mumbai Indians became the first team to officially seal a playoffs berth after Chennai beat Kolkata by six wickets on Thursday in Abu Dhabi. MI now has eight wins and are table-toppers currently, while all the other teams are yet to make the playoffs with a week to go for the group stage matches to complete.

Chennai – who became the first team to be out of the playoffs race – played the perfect party-spoilers as they beat Kolkata.

It was the perfect game for Chennai as young gun Ruturaj Gaikwad came to the part slamming consecutive fifties in the tournament. This will give confidence to CSK for the build-up to the next season.