IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians’ Kieron Pollard Arrives In Abu Dhabi

After leading the Trinbago Knight Riders to victory in the Caribbean Premier League, star West Indies allrounder Kieron Pollard has joined the Mumbai Indians camp in Abu Dhabi on Saturday (September 12).

Not only Pollard, all the other players Caribbean and a few from other countries have also touched base with their teams after completing Caribbean Premier League engagements.

The IPL, shifted to the UAE, will be held from September 19 to November 10, at three venues – Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

“From the Caribbean Isles to Abu Dhabi The Pollard family and Rutherford have arrived OneFamily MumbaiIndians MI Dream11IPL @KieronPollard55,” Pollard’s team Mumbai Indians said in a tweet.

Along with Pollard, West Indies’ Sherfane Rutherford, has also joined the squad.

Mumbai Indians, who are the defending champions, will take on Chennai Super Kings, in the lung opener of the cash rich T20 league. Pollard led the Trinbago Knight Riders to CPL title.

(PTI)