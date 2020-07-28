IPL 2020 News: CSK’s Suresh Raina Names IPL Rival MI Skipper Rohit Sharma As Indian Team’s ‘Next MS Dhoni’

Veteran Suresh Raina – who is part of the Chennai Super Kings franchise in the cash-rich Indian Premier League – has named ‘India’s next MS Dhoni’. According to the left-handed batsman, Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma is India’s ‘next MS Dhoni’.

In an interview with The Super Over Podcast, Suresh Raina revealed that Rohit Sharma is a kind of leader who “thinks everyone is a captain” and injects confidence and belief in everyone’s abilities, which is a kind of skill Dhoni has. Raina also hailed Rohit for creating a good dressing-room atmosphere for players which is extremely important. The CSK veteran said that he has the ability to solve problems, which include mental issues.

Rohit and Dhoni are the most successful captains in the history of IPL and both sides have a rivalry – which is unmatched. CSK and MI featured in the IPL final last year, where the Western franchise emerged victorious. In all likelihood, last year finalists – Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will play the IPL 13 opener in UAE – which promises to be a mouthwatering clash.

“For whatever time we have played, my USP has been that MS Dhoni has given me the license to bat freely and he always knew my capability,” Raina recently said on Star Sports’ Cricket Connected.

“Whatever strengths I have in my game and whenever things were going great for me, if I needed to tweak something, he would also slowly give me a warning and tell me what the results could be if there is a change in the strategy and then he would leave the final call to me,” he added.