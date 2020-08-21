Minutes before taking the flight to UAE for the upcoming season of the Indian Premier League, CSK skipper MS Dhoni had a long conversation with the army jawans at the Chennai airport on Friday evening. While Dhoni was wearing his yellow CSK jersey, the jawans were in their regular khaki outfit as they listened to the former India captain patiently.

There were about four jawans present there who Dhoni – who is an honourary lieutenant himself – was speaking to.

Here is the video:

Dhoni and his love and respect for the Indian army is no secret. He has time and again proved that his heart belongs there. Even after India’s World Cup exit last year, Dhoni went on a 15-day trip to J&K to serve the army, where he did the regular duties like a jawan – from polishing his own shoes to patrolling at night.

The 39-year old announced his international retirement from cricket earlier this month on August 15 and that broke the hearts of his fans across the world. Tributes for the most successful skipper poured in from all quarters, wishing him the very best for his life ahead.

Earlier, the CSK players attended a six-day training camp at M. Chidambaram ahead of leaving for UAE. The camp was not attended by Harbhajan Singh, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur.

Once CSK land in UAE, they will have to undergo a bio-security bubble to ensure the safety of players amid the pandemic.

Sixty games will be played over 53 days across three venues Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. In 2014, UAE had hosted the IPL partially due to the general elections in India. Fans will also not be allowed to come into the stadiums and will have to stream it or watch it on TV.