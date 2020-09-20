CSK opener Ambati Rayudu - who had last played a cricket match in November last year - showed no rust as he smashed a match-winning 71 off 48 balls against Mumbai Indians on Saturday in the Indian Premier League opener in Abu Dhabi. Watson - who opens the batting with Rayudu - said that it is India's loss that Rayudu was not picked for the World Cup team in 2019. <p></p> <p></p>Hailing him as 'seriously talented', Watson said that Rayudu batted beautifully. <p></p> <p></p>"Gosh, Ambati Rayudu! 71, he batted absolutely beautifully. He is an incredibly talented batsman, I think it's a loss for the Indian cricket ODI team by not picking him in the World Cup squad for 2019. He is a seriously talented batsman," Watson said in 'The Debrief' episode on his YouTube channel T20 stars. <p></p> <p></p>Chasing 163 to win, Rayudu - whose whirlwind knock was laced with six fours and three sixes - played as he had never been away from the game. <p></p> <p></p>He also hit a six off Jasprit Bumrah's delivery that was a free-hit. Rayudu and Faf Du Plessis also stitched a crucial 115-run stand after CSK lost their openers in the chase. <p></p> <p></p>"To be able to take Jasprit Bumrah like he did, to take him on... he batted incredibly well. He has got shots all around the ground. And he has got a fair bit of point to prove against his old team MI. It was a great start for CSK," Watson added. <p></p> <p></p>CSK won the tournament opener by five wickets and four balls to spare as Rayudu bagged the player of the match award and is the current orange cap holder. <p></p> <p></p>With the win, CSK also brought an end to the four-match winless streak against the defending champions.