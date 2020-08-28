With less than three weeks to go for the start of the Indian Premier League, a Chennai Super Kings player and 12 support staff members have tested positive for coronavirus. As per a report in India Today, a close source of the franchise has revealed this piece of information.

As per the same report, the CSK player identified to have tested positive for the novel virus is a fast bowler, but the name is yet to be known. It is also reported that all those who have contracted the virus are stable and have been isolated for the time being.

As per the directions of the health officials the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) SOPs, CSK is following all the safety protocols.

The tournament is scheduled to start from September 19 and the final will take place on November 10. All the eight franchises have already reached UAE and have self-isolated themselves after undergoing the COVID-19 test.

(More to follow)