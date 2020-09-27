KL Rahul once again gave fans a glimpse of his talent as he scored 69 off 54 balls against Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. The wicketkeeper-batsman has hit a purple patch as the 69 comes on the back of a scintillating 132* off 69 balls against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

After Rahul slammed the first century of the IPL, his opening partner Mayank Agarwal (106 off 50 balls) got his maiden IPL ton and helped Kings XI Punjab post a mammoth 223 for two in 20 overs. Mayank’s knock was laced with seven sixes and 10 fours.

Unfortunately, thanks to some sensational batting, the Royals gunned down the target which was also the highest-ever run chase in the history of IPL. The Royals won the match by four wickets.

Points Table Update

After the ninth game, the Capitals hold onto the top spot in the points table, while Rajasthan climb to the second position and Punjab are at No 3. It is still early days in the tournament and such a shuffle in the points table is expected. Mumbai Indians – who will lock horns against Royal Challengers Bangalore tomorrow – find themselves in the fourth spot.

Orange Cap

KXIP skipper Rahul – who has 222 runs in three matches – has replaced CSK’s Faf Du Plessis to take the numero uno spot, while his opening partner Mayank Agarwal, with a ton and 221 runs, has zoomed to the second position in the Orange Cap list. CSK’s Faf has scored 173 runs in three matches. Faf is followed by Steve Smith and Sanju Samson of the Rajasthan Royals.

Purple Cap

Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada with five wickets in two matches retains the Purple Cap holder. The South African pacer has been a treat to watch, he has been immaculate thus far and has troubled batsmen with his pace. He is followed by KXIP’s Sheldon Cottrell who has five wickets from three matches and Sam Curran also has five wickets from three games.