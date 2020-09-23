IPL 2020: On Tuesday night, we had our first high-scoring encounter of the season. Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings scored a combined 416 runs in 20 overs on a Sharjah track that was touted to be batting friendly and it delivered. It wasn’t a classic. Rather, the scoreline suggests it was a close affair but that CSK were able to touch 200-run mark was thanks to some last over blitz from MS Dhoni who overcame a scratchy start to remain unbeaten on 29 off 17. However, the star of the night was Sanju Samson who struck one four and nine sixes during his blistering 32-ball 74 as RR posted 216/7. In reply, CSK never got the start they would have wanted in chasing a 200-plus total and only Faf du Plessis managed a significant score – 72 off 37 – as they ended on 200/6.

Points Table After Two Days

These are early days of the tournament and so expect a lot of change at the top. While it was Royal Challengers Bangalore who took the top spot after beating Sunrisers Hyderabad, they have now been pushed a place down at second spot by RR who with two points and a net run-rate of 0.800 are at the top of the pile. Delhi Capitals and CSK complete the top-four.

Team Matches Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 1 1 0 2 +0.800 2 Royal Challengers Bangalore 1 1 0 2 +0.500 3 Delhi Capitals 1 1 0 2 +0.000 4 Chennai Super Kings 0 0 0 0 -0.145 5 Kolkata Knight Riders 0 0 0 0 +0.000 6 Kings XI Punjab 1 0 1 0 +0.000 7 Mumbai Indians 1 0 1 0 -0.486 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 1 0 1 0 -0.500

Orange Cap Holder

With a second straight fifty in as many games Faf has taken the orange cap from Mayank Agarwal. In two innings the South African has scored 130 runs at 130 and so far struck seven fours and as many sixes.

Purple Cap Holder

The purple cap has also changed heads with Sam Curran the holder with four wickets and occupies the top spot despite his CSK teammate Lungi Ngidi also taking same number of scalps on the basis of a better average.