Sunrisers Hyderabad have replaced injured Bhuvneshwar Kumar with Andhra left-arm pacer Prithvi Raj Yarra in their squad for the ongoing IPL 2020 season. Bhuvneshwar suffered a thigh muscle injury during his team’s clash against Chennai Super Kings last week and subsequently missed their next fixture against Mumbai Indians.

Prithvi was formerly contracted to Kolkata Knight Riders and played in two matches for them last season taking one wicket. The 22-year-old has played 11 First-Class matches and taken 39 wickets at 21.51 with a best bowling figures of 4/56 in an innings.

In 9 List A matches, he has 15 wickets at 24.06 with one five-wicket haul and in three T20s, he has taken four wickets.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is ruled out of #Dream11IPL 2020 due to injury. We wish him a speedy recovery! Prithvi Raj Yarra will replace Bhuvi for the remainder of the season,” SRH announced via a post on their official Twitter account on Tuesday.

While the extent of Bhuvneshwar’s injury is still not known, it may require at least six to eight weeks of recovery period. That means he will not be part of India’s upcoming tour of Australia that gets underway from December.

“Bhuvneshwar Kumar is out of IPL with a thigh muscle injury. It is probably a grade 2 or 3 injury, which could mean that he would be out for at least 6 to 8 weeks. It might effectively rule him out of India’s tour of Australia,” a senior BCCI official had told PTI on conditions of anonymity Monday.

Bhuvi played four matches and took three wickets this IPL season before getting injured.

His absence will hurt SRH as it showed during their contest against MI as they struggled in the death overs.

The 30-year-old’s frustrating tryst with injuries continues as IPL was his comeback after recovering from side strain and hamstring issues.