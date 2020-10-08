Opening the innings for the first time this IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi starred with a blazing innings to set up a 10-run win against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night.

Tripathi made 81 off 51, an innings laced with eight fours and three sixes.

His innings helped KKR to a decent 167 which was enough for the former two-time champions to return to winning ways.

For his performance, the 29-year-old was chosen as the man-of-the-match and as he was came to collect his award, KKR owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shouted his famous dialogue, leaving the cricketer blushing.

‘Rahul, Naam to Suna Hoga!’ cheered Shah Rukh from the sidelines as he was present to see his team jump to the third spot in the IPL 2020 points table.

Speaking about his innings, Tripathi termed it as ‘dream come true’.

“Something like a dream come true for me,” he said at the post match presentation. “(I) Was prepared for both the roles. Thought the ball was coming nicely, so I thought we should keep up the scoreboard which is why those shots came out, nothing special, Shubman (Gill) was also hitting the ball well.”

The IPL has been quite a journey. I have loved this journey and coming to KKR is special. Performing in front of Shahrukh sir is very special. It’s a dream come true.” he added.

In 35 IPL innings so far, Tripathi has scored 875 runs at 28.23 including five half-centuries.

KKR have now won three of their five matches so far to collect six points.

They will next face Kings XI Punjab in an afternoon match on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.