Opening the innings for the first time this IPL season, Kolkata Knight Riders batsman Rahul Tripathi starred with a blazing innings to set up a 10-run win against Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday night. <p></p> <p></p>Tripathi made 81 off 51, an innings laced with eight fours and three sixes. <p></p> <p></p>His innings helped KKR to a decent 167 which was enough for the former two-time champions to return to winning ways. <p></p> <p></p>For his performance, the 29-year-old was chosen as the man-of-the-match and as he was came to collect his award, KKR owner and Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan shouted his famous dialogue, leaving the cricketer blushing. <p></p> <p></p>'Rahul, Naam to Suna Hoga!' cheered Shah Rukh from the sidelines as he was present to see his team jump to the third spot in the IPL 2020 points table. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">What a night to remember for <a href="https://twitter.com/ImRTripathi?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ImRTripathi</a>...a Match winning performance and a personalized "Rahul naam toh suna hi hoga" shout-out from the King Khan <a href="https://twitter.com/iamsrk?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@iamsrk</a> himself !<a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRvsCSK?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRvsCSK</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KKRHaiTaiyaar?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KKRHaiTaiyaar</a><a href="https://twitter.com/KKRiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@KKRiders</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/Dream11IPL?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Dream11IPL</a><a href="https://t.co/maS3I0BZx4">pic.twitter.com/maS3I0BZx4</a> <a href="https://t.co/gtHk7a4rut">https://t.co/gtHk7a4rut</a></p> <p></p> Shivasis Mohanty (@ImShivasis) <a href="https://twitter.com/ImShivasis/status/1313914426840346626?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">October 7, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Speaking about his innings, Tripathi termed it as 'dream come true'. <p></p> <p></p>"Something like a dream come true for me," he said at the post match presentation. "(I) Was prepared for both the roles. Thought the ball was coming nicely, so I thought we should keep up the scoreboard which is why those shots came out, nothing special, Shubman (Gill) was also hitting the ball well." <p></p> <p></p>The IPL has been quite a journey. I have loved this journey and coming to KKR is special. Performing in front of Shahrukh sir is very special. It's a dream come true." he added. <p></p> <p></p>In 35 IPL innings so far, Tripathi has scored 875 runs at 28.23 including five half-centuries. <p></p> <p></p>KKR have now won three of their five matches so far to collect six points. <p></p> <p></p>They will next face Kings XI Punjab in an afternoon match on Saturday at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.