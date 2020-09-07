Rajasthan Royals will have to make do without their star allrounder Ben Stokes for the first part of the IPL 2020 in the UAE as the Englishman is currently in Christchurch with his father who has been diagnosed with brain cancer.

Stokes left for New Zealand midway through a Test series against Pakistan at home last month to be with his father Ged Stokes, a former rugby player.

“As per quarantine rules in New Zealand, Ben has just completed his 14-day isolation period after reaching New Zealand. Now he will be meeting his father and obviously he would like to spend some quiet time with his family in this time of crisis,” a unnamed source privy to developments in the franchise told PTI.

Since Stokes has recently completed his quarantine period, he will be missing the first couple of weeks or more.

“It is only logical that if he has just completed his quarantine, he would not be available for the first part of the IPL and that is completely understandable. The franchise will not even call Ben as this is not priority at the moment. Let him spend quality family time and any discussions on his availability can happen only after that,” the source added.

Stokes, widely regarded as one of the finest allrounders of the current era, was instrumental in winning England their maiden ODI World Cup last year. Later in 2019, he scored a jaw-dropping century against Australia in an Ashes Test converting what looked a certain defeat into victory.

As per the news agency, RR will “wait” for Stokes to get back to the management and only if the cricketer confirms his availability for the second half, it will take things forward.

Sokes had revealed his mental state upon hearing of the news about his father, saying he didn’t sleep for an entire week. “I didn’t sleep for a week and my head wasn’t really in it,” Stokes had told the Weekend Herald. “Leaving was the right choice from a mental point of view.”

The IPL 2020 gets underway from September 19 and RR will begin their campaign against Chennai Super Kings on 22nd.