Rajasthan Royals captain Steven Smith has been fined Rs 12 lakh after his team maintained a slow over-rate during their IPL 2020 match against defending champions Mumbai Indians in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

“As it was his team’s first offence of the season under the IPL’s Code of Conduct relating to minimum over-rate offences, Mr. Smith was fined Rs 12 lakh,” BCCI said in a media release late Tuesday.

Smith is the third captain this season to have been fined for the offense. Before him Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli and Delhi Capitals’ Shreyas Iyer were each fined Rs 12 lakh for their respective team’s slow over-rate.

Meanwhile, RR suffered their third defeat of the season after a poor batting display saw them being bowled out for 135 in 18 overs in chase of a huge 194 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

MI opted to bat first and thanks to a sublime innings from Suryakumar Yadav. they posted anoter big total. Yadav remained unbeaten on 79 off 47, an innings that saw him hit 11 fours and two sixes. Hardik Pandya played a handy cameo with an unbeaten 30 off 19.

In reply, barring opener Jos Buttler, who scored 70 off 44, RR innings unravelled in front of MI pace trio of Jasprit Bumrah (4/20), James Pattinson (2/19) and Trent Boult (2/26).

After the defeat, Smith pointed out the failure of top-order as the biggest reason behind their yet another defeat.

“I think losing wickets early doesn’t help, we haven’t been able to get off to a good start in the last three games,” Smith said after the match. “Outside of Jos (Buttler) and (Jofra) Archer at the end, we have a bit of work to do on our batting.”

But the Australian said there’s no need to panic yet.

. “I don’t think we need to panic too much, it is just about implementing our plans and playing some good cricket for longer. We haven’t been able to do that in the last three games and we have to turn it around quickly. Hopefully get a bit of momentum,” he said.