IPL 2020: Rajasthan Royals Troll RCB Over Logo Gaffe While Releasing Schedule | SEE POST

For the first time in the history of Indian Premier League (IPL), it was the franchises who took to micro-blogging site Twitter and released the schedule, timings and venues of the matches in the upcoming season on Sunday.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), who recently created hype around releasing their new logo released the schedule for the 13th season. Rajasthan Royals, who were one of the few teams who did not release their schedule spotted an error in RCB’s Twitter post.

RCB had used the wrong Rajasthan Royals logo in their schedule. RR responded to the tweet and wrote, “We will wait for @BCCI’s official announcement on the fixtures, but for any franchises releasing early, this is our logo. ????.”

We will wait for @BCCI‘s official announcement on the fixtures, but for any franchises releasing early, this is our logo. 👀 https://t.co/haShMYzBHS pic.twitter.com/KSRDaha24X Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) February 15, 2020

Fans loved the Royals response and the comments section was filled with laughter emojis.

Yeh RCB IPL shuru hone ke phle bhi troll ho rahi aur shuri hone ke baad bhi hogi.. 😹😹😹😹 Appy 🌺 (@AppeFizzz) February 15, 2020

Wah 2008 ke baad aaj kamaal kiya hai tum logo ne bomb reply hain ye. RR admin n handler is on 🔥 har koi RCB ki le leta hain. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 Lord Voldemort (@Smart_Ladka) February 15, 2020

Another smart fan pointed out that not just RCB, even SunRisers Hyderabad got it wrong.

With IPL’s latest edition set to begin on March 29, RCB will play their tournament opener on 31st March against Kolkata Knight Riders at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium whereas the first match of the season would be played between defending champions Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.