Ravichandran Ashwin has told Shreyas Iyer that he will get fit for Delhi Capitals next game in time despite walking off the field after hurting his shoulder during Sunday night’s IPL 2020 match against Kings XI Punjab.

DC next face three-time champions Chennai Super Kings on September 25 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Ashwin bowled an excellent first over after being introduced in the final over of the Powerplay as he got rid of Karun Nair and Nicholas Pooran inside five deliveries. However, off the sixth delivery, he dived to save a single but landed awkwardly on his left arm with his shoulder taking the brunt of the fall.

Ashwin looked in visible pain as he walked off the field with DC physio Patrick Farhat using the offspinner’s jersey as a makeshift sling.

Later on though, Ashwin could be seen smiling and even came to collect a post-match award.

When DC captain Iyer was asked about the status of Ashwin’s injury, he replied, ” I briefly spoke to Ashwin, and Ashwin said he’ll be ready for the next game. But at the end of the day it’s the physio’s decision. He’s a strong-minded guy and hopefully he will be available.”

Should it be a shoulder dislocation, Ashwin may end up missing out the entire tournament after having moved from KXIP to DC during the transfer window ahead of auction last December.

DC defeated KXIP in a contest that went into Super Over after both the sides finished on an identical scoreline of 157/8. In the Super Over, Kagiso Rabada nicked out the two wickets while giving away just two runs.

DC completed the formality thanks to a wide and a couple to Rishabh Pant.

However, the win wasn’t without controversy as KXIP have field an appeal against the on-field umpire Nitin Menon who called a short-run during their 19th over with replays suggesting it wasn’t the case.