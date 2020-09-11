Ravichandran Ashwin - who will be playing for Delhi Capitals this year - has been seen working on a number of things with the ball in the nets. Known to be open to experimenting, Ashwin tried bowling with the left-arm, not that he is doing it for the first time. During the Delhi Capitals nets, Ashwin - who was seen trying the leg-spin - tried the other arm lately and surprised his teammates. <p></p> <p></p>"Right or wrong is just a perception, and that's why they say "deception is an art". #ipl2020 #covid19," Ashwin captioned the video on Instagram. <p></p><blockquote class="instagram-media" style="background: #FFF;border: 0;margin: 1px;max-width: 540px;min-width: 326px;padding: 0" data-instgrm-captioned="" data-instgrm-permalink="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CE_e86bHgKH/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" data-instgrm-version="12"> <p></p><div style="padding: 16px"> <p></p> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 40px;margin-right: 14px;width: 40px"></div> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;margin-bottom: 6px;width: 100px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 14px;width: 60px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 19% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="height: 50px;margin: 0 auto 12px;width: 50px"></div> <p></p><div style="padding-top: 8px"> <p></p><div style="color: #3897f0;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: 550;line-height: 18px">View this post on Instagram</div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="padding: 12.5% 0"></div> <p></p><div style="margin-bottom: 14px"> <p></p><div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px;margin-right: 14px;margin-left: 2px"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12.5px;width: 12.5px"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: 8px"> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 20px;width: 20px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 2px solid transparent;border-left: 6px solid #f4f4f4;border-bottom: 2px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p><div style="margin-left: auto"> <p></p><div style="width: 0px;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-right: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p><div style="background-color: #f4f4f4;height: 12px;width: 16px"></div> <p></p><div style="width: 0;height: 0;border-top: 8px solid #F4F4F4;border-left: 8px solid transparent"></div> <p></p></div> <p></p></div> <p></p>&nbsp; <p></p><p style="margin: 8px 0 0 0;padding: 0 4px"><a style="color: #000;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px;text-decoration: none" href="https://www.instagram.com/reel/CE_e86bHgKH/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer">Right or wrong is just a perception, and that's why they say "deception is an art". #ipl2020 #covid19</a></p> <p></p><p style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;line-height: 17px;margin-bottom: 0;margin-top: 8px;overflow: hidden;padding: 8px 0 7px;text-align: center">A post shared by <a style="color: #c9c8cd;font-family: Arial,sans-serif;font-size: 14px;font-style: normal;font-weight: normal;line-height: 17px" href="https://www.instagram.com/rashwin99/?utm_source=ig_embed&amp;utm_campaign=loading" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer"> Stay Indoors India &#x1f1ee;&#x1f1f3;</a> (@rashwin99) on Sep 11, 2020 at 2:53am PDT</p> <p></p> <p></p></div></blockquote> <p></p> <p></p> <p></p>Ashwin - who was a part of the Kings XI Punjab unit last year - will be expected to play a pivotal role this year. <p></p> <p></p>Delhi will play their tournament opener against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai on September 20. It would be an interesting game as Ashwin would be playing against his former team. <p></p> <p></p>Delhi's last group stage fixture is against Royal Challengers Bangalore which will be played on November 2 in Abu Dhabi. The Capitals have a well-balanced side and could do well in the tournament. <p></p> <p></p>IPL 13 is scheduled to start on September 19 when defending champions Mumbai Indians take on Chennai Super Kings in Abu Dhabi. <p></p> <p></p>The 13th edition of the IPL, originally scheduled to start in March, was moved out of the country because of the rise in coronavirus cases.