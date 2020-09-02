With less than three weeks to go for the start of the Indian Premier League, experts have already started picking their favourites to clinch the title. Former Australian cricketer and ex KKR spinner Brad Hogg also picked the three franchises he feels are frontrunners to win the event in UAE.

Hogg feels defending champions Mumbi Indians, Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore and Kolkata Knight Riders are best placed to win the T20 tournament.

Hogg revealed the names when a fan posed the question to him during a Q&A session on Twitter.

While Mumbai Indians are the most successful franchise in the history of the league, winning it four times, RCB – despite having a star-studded line-up – have never won the coveted title. KKR – under the leadership of Gautam Gambhir – has won the crown twice.

This year, all three franchises look to have their bases covered and they could very well make the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, with the tournament scheduled to start on September 19, the fixtures are yet to be announced by the BCCI. All the matches will be played in three venues in UAE amid the pandemic as the BCCI is laying a lot of emphasis on the health of the players.

All franchisees, except CSK, have started training for the IPL. The final of the tournament will be played on November 10.