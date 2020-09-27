Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli left spinner Yuzvendra Chahal red-faced after he asked him about his shorts. Chahal spotted Kohli was wearing his shorts in a recent Instagram video and asked him as to why is he wearing his shorts. In reply, Kohli told him he is wearing his shorts because Chahal never wears it.

Trolling the length of Kohli’s shorts, Chahal wrote: “Why are you wearing my shorts bhaiya.”

But it was Kohli who had the last laugh in the lovable banter. The skipper also had a hilarious reply under his sleeve as he responded by writing: “Because you never wear them.”

Kohli was trolled by former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen on the same video. KP wrote “I’m more worried about the shorts you’re wearing?”

Chahal in Kohli’s RCB

RCB or India, Chahal is a key member of Kohli’s scheme of things. Over the years, Kohli has gone to Chahal whenever he needed a wicket and on more occasions than one, the leggie has obliged. This season as well, it has been seen that whenever Kohli needed a wicket he threw the ball to Chahal.

Kohli’s Form

Kohli – who is the highest run-getter in the history of IPL – has not been in good form and that is a worry for the side. He will look to get among the runs in RCB’s next fixture. RCB got their campaign off to a good start beating SRH in their opener, but they were thrashed by Kings XI Punjab – a game in which Kohli scored one run and dropped two catches of his opposite number KL Rahul – who went on to score 132* off 69 balls.