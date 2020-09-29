Mumbai Indians wicketkeeper-batsman Ishan Kishan played one of the finest IPL innings on Monday as he dragged his team back into a contest against Royal Challengers Bangalore which they seemed to have lost.

Chasing 202, MI needed 80 runs in 24 balls in Dubai. Alongside Kieron Pollard, Kishan produced a breath-taking knock, as he came agonisingly close to hitting a maiden IPL century before being caught for 99 off 58.

However, by the time he walked back, MI were back in the chase but the contest ended in a tie with MI finishing their quota of 20 overs with 201/5.

The match went into the Super Over where RCB prevailed after overhauling the target of eight runs.

MI captain Rohit Sharma reckons they failed by not getting off to a good start in a 200-plus chase.

“It was a great game of cricket. We were not in the game at all when we started off with the bat. Great innings by Ishan there and then Pollard was brilliant as usual for us. It is just that we couldn’t start well. I thought we could chase 200 with the batting power we have. We didn’t get the momentum in the first six-seven overs and also lost three wickets,” Rohit said after the match.

During the Super Over, MI sent Kieron Pollard and Hardik Pandya to face Navdeep Saini.

Rohit explained why Ishan, who had struck two fours and nine sixes during his innings, wasn’t sent.

“He (Kishan) was drained out and was not comfortable. We thought we could send him, but he was not feeling fresh. Hardik (Pandya) is somebody we trust to hit long balls; it is not coming off but we are confident he can pull things off for us. I mean seven runs you need to have luck on your side,” he said.

“We had to get wickets but there was also an unfortunate boundary. We came back really well and a lot of positives to take away from this game,” he added.