Taking a cue from former India skipper MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli – someone who has worked closely with him – was spotted passing invaluable tips to the Hyderabadi youngster after the game on Saturday in Dubai. This is something fans have seen Dhoni do time and again.

Kohli was seen having an intense discussion with SRH youngsters Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Priyam Garg, Rashid Khan, Sanjay Yadav, Shreevats Goswami, Sandeep Bavanaka, Virat Singh and Prithvi Raj Yarra after the game was over.

Not just Kohli, SRH stars David Warner and Kane Williamson were also doing the same with the RCB youngsters. This is surely the beauty of the tournament, which allows the growth of the game by the union of cricketing cultures.

Earlier, SRH produced a clinical performance to beat RCB by five wickets and stay alive in the Indian Premier League playoff race, in Sharjah on Saturday. Sunrisers first produced a brilliant bowling effort to restrict a batting-heavy RCB to a modest 120 for seven and then chased down the target in 14.1 overs to zoom to the fourth spot in the standings from seventh.

SRH now have 12 points from 13 games and need to win their last league game against table-toppers Mumbai Indians to stay in the hunt. RCB, who needed a win to seal their playoffs berth, slumped to their third consecutive defeat in the tournament but stayed at second place in the table with 14 points from 13 games. MATCH HIGHLIGHTS

For the RCB franchise now, their game against the Capitals on Monday in Abu Dhabi is a potential knockout clash.

The Bangalore franchise would like to win that and seal a playoff spot.