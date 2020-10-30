RCB vs SRH Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

RCB vs SRH Match Predictions: Neither Royal Challengers Bangalore nor Sunrisers Hyderabad has made the cut for the playoffs. However, a win on Saturday will definitely bring them close. RCB will be closer than SRH given their current standing. But the teams have their tasks cut out despite where they are in the points table. RCB have to again rejig their pace bowling attack with Navdeep Saini injured and Dale Steyn proving expensive. SRH opened with Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner and the pair dazzled against Delhi Capitals. There’s no word on Saha’s fitness though as he suffered a groin injury while batting and didn’t keep during that game. His absence will force them to rejig their opening combo. RCB are coming into this match after two straight defeats while SRH crushed DC.

Compared to other venues. Sharjah offered plenty of runs. Batsmen enjoyed playing here but as the tournament progressed, it got a bit difficult. Teams batted first and won but now it has changed. Win toss and field first. Dew is coming into play now.

Played: 16 | Bangalore Won: 7 | Hyderabad Won: 8 | No Result: 1

David Warner (captain), Virat Kohli (vice-captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Joshua Phillipe, AB de Villiers, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Yuzvendra Chahal, T Natarajan, Mohammed Siraj

RCB: Devdutt Padikkal, Joshua Philippe, Virat Kohli (c), AB de Villiers (wk), Gurkeerat Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Isuru Udana/Adam Zampa, Shahbaz Ahmed/Navdeep Saini/Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal

SRH: David Warner (c), Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Manish Pandey, Kane Williamson, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem/Khaleel Ahmed, T. Natarajan

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli (captain), AB de Villiers, Gurkeerat Singh, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Washington Sundar, Shahbaz Ahmed, Navdeep Saini, Dale Steyn, Josh Philippe, Pawan Negi, Pavan Deshpande, Mohammad Siraj, Umesh Yadav, Aaron Finch, Devdutt Padikkal, Parthiv Patel, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa, Isuru Udana, Moeen Ali

Sunrisers Hyderabad: David Warner (captain), Wriddhiman Saha, Abdul Samad, Vijay Shankar, Mohammad Nabi, Rashid Khan, Jason Holder, Abhishek Sharma, B Sandeep, Sanjay Yadav, Jonny Bairstow, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Shreevats Goswami, Virat Singh, Priyam Garg, Billy Stanlake, T Natarajan, Basil Thampi, Fabian Allen, Prithvi Raj Yarra, Khaleel Ahmed, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Siddharth Kaul