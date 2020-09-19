IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings are all set to kickstart the IPL 2020 resuming their famous rivalry in Abu Dhabi tonight. The two IPL giants have so far clashed 29 times and MI have dominated the head-to-head record with 17 wins.

This also marks the return of MS Dhoni who hasn’t played a competitive game for over a year now and last month announced his retirement from international cricket.

Three titles, eight appearances in the finals and a staggering 100 per cent qualification record to the tournament play-offs the Yellow Army’s overall record in the IPL has been phenomenal.

Here are few to look forward to from this season.

Dhoni’s grand comeback

Dhoni and CSK have been synonymous to each other in the IPL, forming a relationship unlike no other in franchise cricket. The veteran leader’s contribution to CSK has been no less than heroic, with 871 runs at average of 79.18 during the last two seasons. Dhoni, who announced his international retirement on Independence Day this year, has not played competitive cricket since India’s semi-final exit against New Zealand at the 2019 World Cup. So, expectations from the world and CSK faithful will be skyrocket as the wait is over as ‘Thala’ saunters out at Abu Dhabi in yellow. Dhoni will be the cynosure of all eyes and a spectacular performance from CSK and MSD will be the icing on the cake!

CSK’s mighty spin attack

Since his debut as a captain in 2007, MS Dhoni has heavily relied on spinners. This time too, CSK head into the 2020 edition of the IPL with a strong spin bowling unit. With the likes of Mitchell Santner, Piyush Chawla, Ravindra Jadeja, Imran Tahir and Karn Sharma in their ranks, CSK can be a real threat considering the dry surfaces of the UAE. The surfaces of the Chepauk and Abu Dhabi/Dubai are expected to be similar in many ways and teams can expect a whirlwind of spin during the tournament.

Records Dhoni can break

As Dhoni returns to the playing field, with the wicketkeeper’s gloves, there are a few records which you could see him break.

#The CSK captain currently tops the charts for most dismissals in the IPL. But he can go a step further. Dhoni, with 133 dismissals to his name, needs 17 more to reach the landmark of 150 dismissals.

#Thala can look at breaking the record for the most dismissals in a single season. With 24 dismissals in 16 matches during Season 12, the record is currently held by Delhi Capitals’ Rishabh Pant. Going by news about Dhoni’s form with word from the camp suggesting that he is sharp and fit, this should be a cakewalk for the three-time IPL champion.

The matches will be broadcast live on Star Sports Network and streamed online via Hotstar.