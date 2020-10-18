He may not have been part of Delhi Capitals’ thrilling last-over win over Chennai Super Kings but that didn’t mean Rishabh Pant wouldn’t find a way to entertain everyone around him.

During the eighth over of DC’s chase of 180 in Sharjah on Saturday night, DC coach Ricky Ponting was called up for an TV interview with the commentators. As Ponting began speaking, DC allrounder Marcus Stoinis began smiling trying to distract the attention from his coach.

But the best was yet to come as Pant slowly walked towards the camera without letting Ponting know what was happening and started giving hilarious reactions to the Australian’s responses.

This went on for some time before the commentator Mark Nicholas asked Ponting to look behind and see what was happening. Pant tried dodging his coach before eventually being busted.

Ponting was left with a smile and gave a witty reply, “I wouldn’t mind him out there rather than sitting in the dugout.”

Pant last played for DC on October 9, against Rajasthan Royals, and since has been out due to injury.

Meanwhile, DC have reclaimed the top spot from Mumbai Indians with their five-wicket win over CSK.

Batting first, a combined batting effort saw the three-time champions post a challenging 179/4 with Faf du Plessis hitting yet another half-century.

In reply, Shikhar Dhawan scored a maiden IPL century and was helped by butterfingered CSK fielders who dropped him thrice as he remained unbeaten on 101 off 58 deliveries. In the final over, DC needed 17 runs and in the absence of their death-overs specialist Dwayne Bravo who had walked out of the field earlier after sustaining an injury, MS Dhoni handed the ball to left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja.

Axar Patel three sixes in his over as DC overhauled the target with a delivery to spare for their seventh win of the season.