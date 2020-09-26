RR vs KXIP Dream11 IPL 2020 Prediction, Playing 11

Kings XI Punjab lock horns with Rajasthan Royals in what promises to be a humdinger on Sunday. Both sides have played some good cricket in their last game and will look to carry on with the winning momentum when they face-off. The inclusion of Jos Buttler will strengthen the Royals and that will give them the balance they have been looking for.

WEATHER FORECAST

Toss & Pitch Report

The team that wins the toss would like to chase despite some teams having lost chasing in the season thus far. It is because of the dew that comes in during the evening. It helps the ball come on to the bat well.

With short boundaries, a high-scoring match is on the cards. Till now the belief was that the spinners will be more successful in the tournament, but surprisingly, it has been the other way around.

Fantasy 11 Team

Keeper KL Rahul (C), Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (VC)

Batsmen Mayank Agarwal, Steven Smith, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-Rounders Glenn Maxwell, Rahul Tewatia

Bowlers Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Tom Curran

Likely 11

Rajasthan Probable Playing XI:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat.

Punjab Probable Playing XI:

KL Rahul (C) (WK), Chris Gayle/Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin.

SQUADS

Rajasthan Royals:

Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Steven Smith (C), Sanju Samson (WK), Robin Uthappa, Riyan Parag, Rahul Tewatia, Tom Curran, Shreyas Gopal, Jofra Archer, Jaydev Unadkat, Manan Vohra, Shashank Singh, Ben Stokes, Aniruddha Joshi, Anuj Rawat, Andrew Tye, Karthik Tyagi, Mahipal Lomror, Ankit Rajpoot, Mayank Markande, Oshane Thomas, Akash Singh, Varun Aaron, David Miller.

Kings XI Punjab:

KL Rahul (C) (WK), Chris Gayle/Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Glenn Maxwell, Sarfaraz Khan, Jimmy Neesham, Sheldon Cottrell, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammad Shami, Murugan Ashwin, Nicholas Pooran/Chris Gayle, Deepak Hooda, Mandeep Singh, Tajinder Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Hardus Viljoen, Harpreet Brar, Ishan Porel, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Krishnappa Gowtham, Chris Jordan.