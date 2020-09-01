With less than three weeks to go for the start of the Indian Premier League, the fixtures are not yet announced by the BCCI. It was reported by media houses that the announcement has been deferred because of the rising Coronavirus cases. As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, it is believed that the fixtures would be announced in the next couple of days, now that the BCCI and the ECB have got the waiver from the Abu Dhabi government.

“We have obtained all necessary permissions for the IPL matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. The teams can travel and they need not be quarantined. Of course, those coming from outside may have to undergo quarantine but those who are already there need not worry over the travel,” an ECB official told Mirror.

As per the rules and tradition, the winner of the previous season takes on the runners up of that season, If that is the case, Chennai Super Kings will lock horns with Mumbai Indian in the tournament opener. The IPL was scheduled to take place earlier in the year and the two respective teams were slated to play the opener.

It was believed that the announcement was delayed after CSK players Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad along with 13 support staff members had contracted the virus.

There is a strict bio-security bubble in place for the safety of the players amid the pandemic. Only three venues are being used for the T20 tournament in a bid to avoid excessive travel of the cricketers.

Most of the teams have already undergone the seven-day self-isolation and have started traing for the season ahead. Most of the players have not played cricket due to the scary pandemic situation across the world, which forced major sporting events to get cancelled or postponed.