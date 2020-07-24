After a lot of speculation about the start of the cash-rich Indian Premier League, a well-placed BCCI source has confirmed it will take place in UAE and will start on September 19 and the final will be held on November 8.

“IPL in all likelihood will start on September 19 (Saturday) and the final will be held on November 8 (Sunday). It is a 51-day window which will suit the franchises as well as the broadcasters and other stakeholders,” a senior BCCI official told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

In a bid to finalise the schedule, the IPL Governing Council will meet next week. It is also understood from the same source that the BCCI has informally informed the franchises about the same.

The IPL deck was cleared only after ICC postponed the T20 World Cup, which was slated to take place in that window. The postponement took place because of the ongoing pandemic.

“The Indian team will have a mandatory quarantine of 14 days as per Australian government rules. A delay would have sent the plans haywire. The best part is that 51 days is not at all a curtailed period and there will be much less double headers. We could stick to original five double headers in seven week window,” the official said.