The BCCI is reportedly going to release the fixtures for IPL 2020 on Friday as it’s awaiting the coronavirus test results of Chennai Super Kings. Should the report be negative, CSK will likely play the opening game of the season against defending champions Mumbai Indians but if it’s otherwise, there matches will likely be pushed back.

Last week, several members of CSK contingent including two players tested positive for COVID-19 following which they were isolated putting a big question mark over the IPL season.

CSK underwent a second test for the deadly virus and reportedly, barring two, the rest of their members have tested negative and are expected to start training from Friday.

Meanwhile, BCCI has also shortlisted seven Indian commentators for IPL that starts from September 19 in the UAE.

According to a report in Mumbai Mirror, the seven commentators including Sunil Gavaskar, L Sivaramakrishnan, Murali Kartik, Deep Dasgupta, Anjum Chopra, Rohan Gavaskar and Harsha Bhogle will leave for UAE on September 10.

They have been divided into two panels with one based out of Dubai and Sharjah while two will be placed in Abu Dhabi, the daily reported.

The thirteenth season of the league is being completely held outside India for the second time in its history.

The second season, in 2009, was hosted by South Africa due to the general elections in India while few matches in 2014 were held in UAE for the same reason.

This time, the coronavirus situation has forced the BCCI to take the highly popular tournament out of the country with the stakeholders to be kept in a bio-secure bubble with no contact with the outside world.

Meanwhile, the BCCI’s hopes of roping in more Elite Panel umpires is fast quickly fading after several rejected the offer citing various reasons with coronavirus being at the top of their list. So far only three overseas umpires have confirmed there presence including Chris Gaffaney, Richard Illingworth and Michael Gough.