IPL 2020 Schedule Out, Defending Champions Mumbai Indians To Face Chennai Super Kings In Opener

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on Chennai Super Kings in the opening game of the IPL 2020, BCCI confirmed on Sunday (September 6).

After the tournament opener on Saturday (September 19), Dubai will host its first game on Sunday when Delhi Capitals take on Kings XI Punjab followed by the third match on Monday between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

The IPL action will shift to Sharjah on Tuesday, 22nd September where Rajasthan Royals will host Chennai Super Kings.

Venues for the playoffs and the IPL 2020 final will be announced later.

