With the tentative IPL 2020 schedule out, the process has already begun as the Board of Control of Cricket in India (BCCI) is in talks with the flight companies and a close source has also confirmed that the franchises have quietly been told to start preparing.

A BCCI source told PTI that the tournament will start from September 19 and the final will take place on November 8. This happened after ICC postponed the T20 World Cup which was slated to take place during that time, opening the window for the cash-rich T20 tournament to take place.

With the tournament about a little over two months to go, it is difficult for players to start training during the pandemic, but some cricketers – in order to remain fit and ready for the T20 tournament have already started preparations.

Delhi Capitals wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant has hit the nets in Ghaziabad and Chennai Super Kings batsman Suresh Raina is also prepping for the tournament. Mohammad Shami, Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav have also started their training.

Here are videos of how Indian cricketers are getting ready for the tournament that will take place in UAE.

View this post on Instagram In my natural habitat ⚡️🧛🏻‍♂️ A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) on Jul 19, 2020 at 7:38am PDT

View this post on Instagram Fielding session A post shared by Mohammad Shami , (@mdshami.11) on Jul 22, 2020 at 2:20am PDT

“The Indian team will have a mandatory quarantine of 14 days as per Australian government rules. A delay would have sent the plans haywire. The best part is that 51 days is not at all a curtailed period and there will be much less double headers. We could stick to original five double headers in seven week window,” the official said.