With all the eight IPL franchises having reached UAE for the upcoming season, the question mark over the schedule remains as the BCCI continues to delay the announcement. The thirteenth season of the T20 league is scheduled to get underway from September 19 amid strict health and social distancing guidelines.

Several factors have contributed to the delay and if a report in Mumbai Mirror is to be believed, the fixtures may not be confirmed at least another week.

Different Rules

The entire season of IPL is being held outside India due to the coronavirus situation in the country. The 53-day tournament will be held across three venues – Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah. However, as of now, travelling is not allowed between Dubai and Abu Dhabi as part of measures to control the spread of the coronavirus. Additionally, their are different quarantine rules in the two cities. What’s keeping BCCI worried is the rising number of coronavirus cases in these cities as well. Reportedly, IPL officials are working with the local governments to sort the issues.

Question Mark Over Australian And England Cricketers

There’s no consensus over whether Australian and English cricketers be asked to serve mandatory quarantine period or not. One section believes that since the two teams will already be in a bio-secure environment as part of their bilateral series to be played next month, there’s no need for them to be isolated. Teams including the likes of Kolkata Knight Riders hope the BCCI will make them available from Day 1 after they arrive. However, another section doesn’t want to compromise with the rules for anyone.

Desert Heat

There are also deliberations over the severe heat players will have to endure during day matches considering UAE will be hot in August-September. Will the day matches be scrapped? Or the timings will be changed?