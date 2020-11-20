Thee recently concluded Indian Premier League turned out to be a massive hit both on and off the field. The 2020 edition of the IPL was held in UAE due to coronavirus outbreak in India as the tournament was played under closed doors but it didn’t stop players to shatter several records with both bat and ball. Meanwhile, off the field IPL 2020 set a massive viewership record with an overall consumption increase of 23 per cent from last season.

The cash-rich league was broadcasted on Star Sports Network and its television viewership reached an outstanding 31.57 million average impressions.

The data has been sourced from Broadcast Audience Research Council (BARC) India and the coverage in five regional languages — Hindi, Bengali, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada has only helped the rise in viewership.

The broadcasters also cashed-in huge through regional language channels with 28 per cent more viewership from last year.

“Season 13 witnessed innovative programming, world-class production – both remote and on-ground,” said Sanjog Gupta, Head – Sports, Star India.

“This wouldn’t have been possible without the fantastic work done by the team at BCCI in staging the tournament under extenuating circumstances and seamless functioning from our teams inside the bio-secure bubbles in India and UAE.”

The broadcasters tried their best to create a sporting environment for fans watching IPL matches from home with state-of-the-art product innovations such as surround in-stadia fan cheer, specialized broadcast feeds, and fan walls. The women and kids department also registered an impressive viewership growth of 24 and 20 per cent respectively.

Meanwhile, the tournament concluded on November 10 with Mumbai Indians being crowned champions for record fifth time. The Mumbai based franchise beat Delhi Capitals in the summit clash to retain the champions title. Flamboyant India batsman KL Rahul grabbed the Orange Cap while playing for Kings XI Punjab. While Delhi Capitals’ Kagiso Rabada claimed the Purple Cap.