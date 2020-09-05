IPL 2020: Shane Watson Says Rust ‘Won’t Take Long To Go’ After Chennai Super Kings’ First Training Session

Former Australian all-rounder Shane Watson on Saturday (September 5) said it won't take long to regain touch despite a bit of rustiness as he hit the nets with his Chennai Super Kings teammates ahead of the 13th IPL beginning on September 19. <p></p> <p></p>Hit by COVID-19 cases, Chennai Super Kings finally started training on Friday after clearing a third round of testing for the virus. <p></p> <p></p>"How exciting it was to be back with all of my @ChennaiIPLmates for our first training session!!! It was so much fun. There was a little rust that will not take long to go," Watson wrote on his twitter handle. <p></p><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"> <p></p><p dir="ltr" lang="en">How exciting it was to be back with all of my <a href="https://twitter.com/ChennaiIPL?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@ChennaiIPL</a> mates for our first training session!!! It was so much fun. There was a little rust that won't take long to go. ????? <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/whistlepodu?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#whistlepodu</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/ipl?src=hash&amp;ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#ipl</a> <a href="https://t.co/mErFh9Aqw5">pic.twitter.com/mErFh9Aqw5</a></p> <p></p> Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) <a href="https://twitter.com/ShaneRWatson33/status/1302104410508718081?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">September 5, 2020</a></blockquote> <p></p><script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script> <p></p> <p></p>The 39-year-old, who was bought by CSK ahead of the 2018 IPL, has scored 953 runs in 32 matches for the franchise in the last two years, besides capturing six wickets. <p></p> <p></p>His highest score was 117 not out in the finals of the 2018 edition against SunRisers Hyderabad. <p></p> <p></p>Watson is an important member of the CSK team which has been left depleted after the pull out of senior players Suresh Raina and Harbhajan Singh. <p></p> <p></p>CSK was forced to delay its training plan after completing the six-day quarantine after Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad tested positive last week along with 11 members of the the contingent. <p></p> <p></p>The 13th IPL is scheduled be held from September 19 to November 10 across three venues Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah. <p></p> <p></p>(PTI)