After a gap of four months – Delhi Capitals opener Shikhar Dhawan hit the nets on Friday for a session ahead of the cash-rich Indian Premier League in UAE. Dhawan looked in ominous touch as he timed the ball to perfection and looked he is raring to get back in action. Dhawan would hold the key for the Capitals, who have a promising unit.

Dhawan captioned the video as, “Keeping the intensity going the sound of the bat on ball”. Here is the clip of Dhawan’s recent training:

Keeping the intensity going 🔥 Love the sound of the bat on ball 💥 pic.twitter.com/ZuOZ4JYWQ3 Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) July 31, 2020

He had a great 2019 IPL season for the SunRisers Hyderabad, where he amassed 521 runs at 34.73 with 5 half-centuries at a strike-rate of 135.67. The Capitals would be hoping he replicates that which would mean they would get off to good starts in the tournament.

From working out at home to spending time with his son Zoravar – Dhawan has been keeping himself busy during the pandemic to stay in high spirits and in good space.

Dhawan would look to strike form and get back to the Indian team. He last played for India against Australia where he, unfortunately, picked up and injury and could not travel to New Zealand for the tour. IPL 13 starts from September 19 and the final would be played on November 10.