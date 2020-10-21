This would surprise you!

Shikhar Dhawan may be the first cricketer to score back to back centuries in IPL, but the feat has been achieved in the past in the T20s. Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner had slammed consecutive centuries in the 2011 Champions League T20 encounter. Warner hit brilliant tons against Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore while playing for New South Wales Blues.

Also, Dhawan is not the first India to slam back to back tons in the T20s. Under-19 World Cup-winning captain Unmukt Chand is the first Indian to score two consecutive T20 tons. He did in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament. The feat is nothing new, it had been achieved twice in England’s T20 Blast. Luke Wright, in 2014, and Michael Klinger, in 2015, scored more two back-to-back tons in consecutive outings.

Former English cricketer Kevin Pietersen also achieved this unique feat in 2015 in South Africa’s Ram Slam T20 tournament. In fact, South African cricketers Marco Marais and Reeza Hendricks got their name in the unique list in 2018.

Meanwhile, Dhawan has been in ominous form since scoring his maiden IPL century a few nights back against Chennai Super Kings. Last night as well, he scored another ton against Kings XI Punjab in Dubai, but unfortunately ended up on the losing side.

Despite losing to Kings XI Punjab by five wickets, the Capitals are still at the number one spot in the points table and look good to make it to the playoffs. The Capitals would hope Dhawan continues his purple patch and helps them go deep in the tournament and maybe end their title drought.