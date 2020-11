IPL 2020: SRH Captain David Warner Shares Team Photo on Instagram, Post Goes Viral

A squad picture shared by Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner on his Instagram account has gone viral with fans lapping it up ahead of their do-or-die match against defending champions Mumbai Indians on Tuesday night.

The photograph, seemingly taken outside their team hotel, shows the entire SRH contingent including captain Warner, head coach Trevor Bayliss, mentor VVS Laxman, bowling coach Muttiah Muralitharan among others.

The picture is drawing interesting comments as well considering Warner invited everyone to caption it.

View this post on Instagram Captions this!! #team #sunrisers #orangearmy @sunrisershyd A post shared by David Warner (@davidwarner31) on Nov 2, 2020 at 2:53am PST

One user wrote “Avengers family’ while another hoped a similar photograph will be shared after they lift the IPL 2020 trophy on November 10.

SRH’s official Insta handle also commented, calling it ‘Picture Perfect’.

SRH are gearing up for their all-important clash against MI in Sharjah. A win will confirm a playoff spot even though they will be tied on 14 points with KKR but a superior net run-rate will come to their aid.

A defeat will mean they are out and KKR go through though.

MI, on the other hand, are confirmed to finish at the top and a win will only swell their tally to 20 points.

Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Kane Williamson, David Warner (c), Jonny Bairstow (wk), Manish Pandey, Mohammad Nabi, Priyam Garg, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Virat Singh, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Basil Thampi, Abhishek Sharma, Billy Stanlake, Sandeep Sharma, Shahbaz Nadeem, Shreevats Goswami, Siddarth Kaul, K Khaleel Ahmed, T Natarajan, Mitchell Marsh, Bavanaka Sandeep, Fabian Allen, Abdul Samad, Sanjay Yadav, Rashid KhanBench

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Quinton de Kock (wk), Digvijay Deshmukh, Aditya Tare (wk), Saurabh Tiwary, Jasprit Bumrah, Krunal Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Rahul Chahar, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Sherfane Rutherford, Anmolpreet Singh, Mohsin Khan, Mitchell McClenaghan, Prince Balwant Rai, Anukul Roy, Ishan Kishan, Dhawal Kulkarni, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Suryakumar Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile, James Pattinson.

Match starts 7: 30 IST.